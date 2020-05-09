CARTERVILLE — Frank Twente, 85, of Carterville, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home.
Due to current health and safety directives, the services for Frank will be private.
Frank was a retired minister and auctioneer and of the Christian faith.
Frank is survived by his children, Viola Brown, Denise Pannell, Mike Twente, Steve Twente, Frank Twente, and Robert Twente; 12 grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren; and one sister, Alice Lanaham.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Viola (Pollard) Twente; four wives, Linda Twente, Gene Strohkrich, Pat Twente and Thelma Twente; one grandson, Chad Twente; two sisters, June and Beverly; and one brother, Fred Twente.
Arrangements were entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.
Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
