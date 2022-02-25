Frank V. Supergan

CARBONDALE — Frank V. Supergan, age 90, of rural Carbondale, IL, passed away peacefully with his family near, at 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at his home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, located at 316 West Monroe Street, in Herrin, IL, with Father Mark Reyling presiding. Those wishing to attend the service should gather at the church prior to 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow in San Carlo Catholic Cemetery of Herrin, IL.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to "Our Lady of Mount Carmel School Fund." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at: www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.