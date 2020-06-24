× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Frank W. Owen Sr. passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020. He was born Jan. 12, 1920, in West Frankfort, to C.E. Owen and Celeste (Dimmick) Owen.

He married Naomi Ruth Reps Sept. 17, 1939.

His parents; wife; brother, Charles Owen Jr.; sisters, Lottie Harvey and Edna Mae Smith; and granddaughter, Jennifer Robinson; preceded him in death.

He leaves his loving children, Charlotte Anne Strawn (Richard), Bonnie Wright (Michael), Frank W. Owen Jr; grandchildren Cathy Runyon (Emerson), Kristina Owen, Frank Owen III, Paul Nowakowski; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; special friend, Lela Jones; and all his special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A private graveside service with full military rites will be conducted by Pastor Paul Waterman on Thursday, June 25, in Hillcrest Cemetery, Carterville.

Memorials made be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church or Carbondale Senior Citizens.

Walker Funeral Home of Carbondale is entrusted with all arrangements.

