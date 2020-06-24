CARBONDALE — Frank W. Owen Sr. passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020. He was born Jan. 12, 1920, in West Frankfort, to C.E. Owen and Celeste (Dimmick) Owen.
He married Naomi Ruth Reps Sept. 17, 1939.
His parents; wife; brother, Charles Owen Jr.; sisters, Lottie Harvey and Edna Mae Smith; and granddaughter, Jennifer Robinson; preceded him in death.
He leaves his loving children, Charlotte Anne Strawn (Richard), Bonnie Wright (Michael), Frank W. Owen Jr; grandchildren Cathy Runyon (Emerson), Kristina Owen, Frank Owen III, Paul Nowakowski; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; special friend, Lela Jones; and all his special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private graveside service with full military rites will be conducted by Pastor Paul Waterman on Thursday, June 25, in Hillcrest Cemetery, Carterville.
Memorials made be made to Epiphany Lutheran Church or Carbondale Senior Citizens.
Walker Funeral Home of Carbondale is entrusted with all arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.