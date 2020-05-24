Frankie Cripps
GRAND TOWER — Frankie Cripps, 73, went to be with the two loves of his life, his Lord and Savior and his wife, Sandy, on Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorials in Frankie's name may be made to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease Foundation or the Leukemia Foundation.

