GRAND TOWER — Frankie Cripps, 73, went to be with the two loves of his life, his Lord and Savior and his wife, Sandy, on Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorials in Frankie's name may be made to the Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease Foundation or the Leukemia Foundation.
For more information visit www.meredithfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Frankie Cripps as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.