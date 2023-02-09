Frankie Eugene Starrick

On Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, Frankie Eugene Starrick went home to meet the Lord and join his loving wife Joyce, whom preceded him in death. He was 91 years old.

Frankie was born to Sidney and Earline (Miner) Starrick on Sept. 18, 1931, in Murphysboro, Illinois. He was both a talented artist that designed and placed his mark by way of the paint brush all over Southern Illinois, as well as a pastor and a man of God. He pastored the Johnston City, Illinois Church of God for 18 years and brought countless souls to the salvation of God. He was a counselor and confidant that always took the time for the lost and troubled. He was a devoted husband and father of five children, as well as a proud grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran that served his country during the Korean War.

Frankie is survived by his children Dan Starrick, Gayle Darter and John Starrick, as well as his loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife - Joyce Lynette Starrick, and son Mikeal Starrick.

He will be missed and always loved by all those who knew him.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 from 10 a.m. - noon at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be held Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at noon at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home with Pastor Bruce Fox officiating. Burial will follow at McKinney Chapel Cemetery with military honors.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of John Starrick. Envelopes will be available and accepted at Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home, 800 North Market Street, Marion, Illinois 62959.