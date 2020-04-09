Franklin 'Buster' Delano Crites
Franklin 'Buster' Delano Crites

Franklin 'Buster' Delano Crites

CARBONDALE — Franklin “Buster” Delano Crites, 81, lost his battle with Alzheimer's but won his greatest victory Sunday, April 5, 2020, in The Villas of Jackson, Missouri, surrounded by his family.

He worked as a systems analyst for the Housing Department at Southern Illinois University until his retirement. He was an active member of both Grace and Maple United Methodist Churches.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran, Past Master of the Masonic Lodge, and a Hospice volunteer.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; his two sons, David (Laura) and Jeffery (Cindy); and his four granddaughters, Christine, Michelle, Kaitlyn and Rachel, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life will be planned once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

