Franklin 'Gene' Fenton

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, in Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin, with the Rev. Ralph Brandon officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment with military graveside rites conducted by the Herrin American Legion Post 645, Carterville American Legion Post 347, and Baker-Ladd VFW Post 1567 will be at Blairsville Cemetery. For those attending the visitation or services, due to Health Concerns related to the COVID-19 Virus, the wearing of a face mask and social distancing from others is MANDATORY.