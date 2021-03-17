Fred Clutts

Dec. 23, 1937 - March 15, 2021

MAKANDA - Fred Clutts, age 83 of Makanda, died Monday, March 15, 2021 at Manor Court in Carbondale. He was born December 23, 1937 in Cobden, the son of Mart and Myrta (Beggs) Clutts. He married Linda Eaves on August 7, 1959 in Makanda. She preceded him in death on April 21, 2020.

Fred is survived by his sons, Kenneth, Ben and Tom; grandchildren, Chris, Jon, Amber, and Kasey; great-grandchildren, Skyler, Athena, and Trudy. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Clutts; son, Arthur; brother, Mart; sisters, Lorene and Evelene.

Fred worked many years as a construction laborer for ET Simonds. He built rental houses as a carpenter, and he also worked as a farmer.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden. Interment will be in the Casper Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. and until the service hour at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Rendleman and Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden. All those attending will be required to wear coverings and observe social distancing guidelines. Maximum occupancy of the building will be kept to 50 persons.