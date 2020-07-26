HERRIN — Fred L. McClure, 74, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home in Herrin.
Fred was born on March 12, 1946, in Murphysboro, to the late Ervin and Nellie (Dollins) McClure.
Fred was united in marriage to Gail Forgy on June 11, 1966, in Cahokia.
He is survived by his wife, Gail; son, David McClure; daughter, Lisa and husband, Thaddeus Jones. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Jacob, Olivia and Gus Jones of Shawnee Hills, Ohio; and numerous other relatives and friends. Fred is also survived by extended family to whom he was known as their Papa, Sergio, Lety Jr., Carmen Jesus and Jose Mendez.
A memorial service for Fred will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Van Natta Funeral Home in Herrin, with long time friend, Gene Brown, officiating.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.