Fred L. McClure
0 entries

Fred L. McClure

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fred L. McClure

McClure

HERRIN — Fred L. McClure, 74, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home in Herrin.

Fred was born on March 12, 1946, in Murphysboro, to the late Ervin and Nellie (Dollins) McClure.

Fred was united in marriage to Gail Forgy on June 11, 1966, in Cahokia.

He is survived by his wife, Gail; son, David McClure; daughter, Lisa and husband, Thaddeus Jones. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Jacob, Olivia and Gus Jones of Shawnee Hills, Ohio; and numerous other relatives and friends. Fred is also survived by extended family to whom he was known as their Papa, Sergio, Lety Jr., Carmen Jesus and Jose Mendez.

A memorial service for Fred will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Van Natta Funeral Home in Herrin, with long time friend, Gene Brown, officiating.

To plant a tree in memory of Fred McClure as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News