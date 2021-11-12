Fred Martin Sarko

Dec. 21, 1941 - Nov. 6, 2021

HARRISBURG — Fred Martin Sarko, age 79, passed way in Decatur, IL, November 6, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Fred was born to John Martin Sarko and Mary Ester Sarko on December 21, 1941, in Harrisburg, IL. In October 1963, Fred married Irmgard Delnef, the love of his life, in Mainz, Germany. Fred was a member of the VFW and DAV. Fred was in the Company 'A' 1st Airborne Battle Group, 504th infantry - "Devil's in Baggy Pants" - of the 82nd Airborne where he received the Rank of SGT., then, reenlisted In the Green Beret's 7th special forces. He retired from the Norfolk Southern Railroad in 2003.

Later in life, he enjoyed taking his grandkids out to eat, attending school functions and hanging out with them. He had some good friends at Steak and Shake that he visited daily, that were special to Fred. He was a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs, and loved talking baseball with his great-grandsons, and he was an avid reader.

Fred is survived by his brother Danny (Mary) Sarko of AZ; son, Bob (Debbie) Sarko of Warrensburg, IL; daughters: Mary Sarko of Decatur, IL, and Connie Marriner of ME; grandchildren: Paul (Samantha) Baker of Harristown, Crystal Gordon of Decatur. IL, Hanna Sarko of Decatur, IL, Kyle Sarko of Warrensburg, and Jennifer Cotton of NC; ten great-grandchildren, and many extended family and friends.

Fred is preceded in death by his wife, Irmgard Sarko; parents, John and Mary Sarko; and infant sister.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral home with a graveside service to follow at Illini Cemetery in Warrensburg, IL.