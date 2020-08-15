× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNDS — Fred Moyers, 96, of Mounds, passed away at 8:10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his daughter's home in Marion.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Mounds First United Methodist Church. Funeral services will begin at noon Monday at the church, with Pastor Doug Atkins officiating. Interment will follow at Mound City National Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Illinois honor guard and local veterans.

Groups of 50 people at a time will be allowed in to pay their respects. Those attending the visitation and funeral service are requested to observe customarily accepted social distancing procedures. All attendees are reminded that, in accordance with recently announced State of Illinois guidelines, masks or face coverings are required in public spaces.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mounds First United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be provided at the church. Crain Funeral Home in Cairo is in charge of arrangements.

