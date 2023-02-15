Fred W. Duncan, age 83, of Marion, IL passed away peacefully at 1:26 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, IL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

The graveside service will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion, IL with Pastor Lance Leeds and Pastor Roger Russell presiding.

Those wishing to attend the graveside service should gather at the cemetery prior to 12 p.m.

The family has requested for those who would prefer, memorial contributions may be made to "Aldersgate United Methodist Church." Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the cemetery and funeral home or may be mailed c/o Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL, 62959 wilsonmcreynolds.com.