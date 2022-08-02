 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fred William Washburn

Fred William Washburn

CARTERVILLE — Fred William Washburn, 79, of Carterville, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville. Burial with military rites will be in North Oakwood Cemetery in Carterville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. Please wear your favorite fishing shirt, hat or Cardinals shirt. He would have loved that.

The preferred form of remembrance is memorial contributions made to the NFLCC (National Fishing Lure Collectors Club) Youth Group or to the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge-Special Olympics Activities.

For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.

