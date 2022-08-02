Fred William Washburn
CARTERVILLE — Fred William Washburn, 79, of Carterville, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville. Burial with military rites will be in North Oakwood Cemetery in Carterville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. Please wear your favorite fishing shirt, hat or Cardinals shirt. He would have loved that.
The preferred form of remembrance is memorial contributions made to the NFLCC (National Fishing Lure Collectors Club) Youth Group or to the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge-Special Olympics Activities.
For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.