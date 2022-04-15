Frederick Allen Rutherman

FORT MYERS, FL — Frederick Allen Rutherman, age 94, of Ft. Meyers, FL, formerly of Metropolis, IL, died Monday, April 11, 2022, in Ft. Meyers, FL. He was born April 25, 1927, in Olmsted, IL, son of the late Jesse Allen and Myrtle Wise Rutherman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Dorothy.

He is survived by daughters Katherine of Paducah and Owensboro, KY, Janet (Sheldon) Church of Ft. Myers; Laura (Robert) Rowe of Oconomowoc, WI; grandson Ben (Elizabeth) Horner and children Abigail, Henry, Frederick and Charles of Hot Springs, AR; granddaughter Jessica (Jason) Green and children Anna, Russell, Jordan, Joshua and Madelyn of Ft. Myers, FL; grandson Kevin (Megan) Rowe and children Emma, Josephine and Harrison of Madison, WI; granddaughter Katherine (Travis) Bischoff and children Page, Ainsley and Charlotte of Greenfield, WI.

A graveside remembrance service for family and friends will take place on April 30, 2022 at noon at College Hill Cemetery in Lebanon, IL. Rev. Robert Edwards, the Ruthermans' former pastor, will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 100 E. Fifth St., Metropolis, IL; McKendree University, Lebanon, IL, 62254, or to a favorite charity.