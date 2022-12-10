 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frederick H. "Fred" Dippel

  • 0

Frederick H. "Fred" Dippel

CARTERVILLE – Frederick H. "Fred" Dippel, age 97, of Carterville, IL, formerly of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully at 3:39 am on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Herrin Hospital of Herrin, IL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date in the spring of 2023, with interment in Mound City National Cemetery of Mound City, IL.

The family has requested for those who would prefer, memorial contributions may be made to the "Shriners Hospital for Children."

Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home or may be mailed c/o Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL 62959.

To leave an online condolence of memory, please visit the website http://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News