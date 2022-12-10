Frederick H. "Fred" Dippel
CARTERVILLE – Frederick H. "Fred" Dippel, age 97, of Carterville, IL, formerly of Marion, IL, passed away peacefully at 3:39 am on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Herrin Hospital of Herrin, IL.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date in the spring of 2023, with interment in Mound City National Cemetery of Mound City, IL.
The family has requested for those who would prefer, memorial contributions may be made to the "Shriners Hospital for Children."
Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home or may be mailed c/o Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL 62959.
To leave an online condolence of memory, please visit the website http://www.wilsonmcreynolds.com or for additional information call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.
