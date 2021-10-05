Frederick Ivan Berner

Nov. 4, 1943 - Oct. 1, 2021

MULKEYTOWN — Frederick Ivan Berner, 77, of Mulkeytown, passed away on Friday Oct. 1, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

He was born on Nov. 4, 1943 in Du Quoin, IL to Ralph and Bertha (Cook) Berner. He married the love of his life Gloria Fiorenzi.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Berner of Mulkeytown; grandson, Dakota (Haley) Berner of Coronado, CA; special great-granddaughters: Amelia Rose and Piper Jane; two brothers-in-law: Clyde (Kathy) Furlow of Mulkeytown and Mike (Judy) Fiorenzi of Herrin; nieces and nephews: Christy (Paul) Douglas, Bradley (Christian) Furlow, Nellie (Christian) Baril, Ben (Courtney) Fiorenzi and Joe (Janice) Fiorenzi; great nieces: Andrea, Chelsea, Heather(Curtis) Rentfro, Jorja; great nephews: Bryson, Stirling, and Sheldon; great-great nieces Lily and Emma and many close friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian Berner; twin infant brother; one sister, Evelyn Furlow; father-in-law; and mother-in-law Darell and Angel Fiorenzi.

He was a machinist by trade and had worked at Carmet Mine Tool in Christopher and then worked for Old Ben Coal. He served for two years in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime member of the Franklin County Farm Bureau and served on the board for 32 years. He was a devoted Christian and was raised and baptized in the Mulkeytown Christian Church and was currently serving as an Elder and President of the church board. He has also worked on the farm since he was a child, starting out working with his grandfather and his father.

Graveside services will be on Wednesday Oct. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Mulkeytown Cemetery with Rev. Kurt Jensen officiating. Friends and family are asked to meet at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the West Franklin Historical District or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the cemetery.

