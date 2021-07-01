Frederick L. "Rick" Williams

With his broad education in English, philosophy, and the Classics, Rick was well prepared, as the famed astronomer David Levy once noted, to head SIUC's University Honors Program. He became its director in 1987, the year he and Brigitte married, and held the post with distinction until 2006, the year he retired. From first to last, Rick's guiding principle remained the same: "It is the aim of the Honors Program," he said, "to try to shape the student not just in one academic subject." In pursuit of that aim, he led faculty members from various departments to develop dozens of new undergraduate Honors courses, many of them interdisciplinary seminars capped at twelve students. They always filled. After one of his several visits to campus, Levy recalled having breakfast with a small group of Honors students "who were learning the classics, modern languages, English literature, and physics. The session was just between me and the students; no faculty members were there to moderate or grade the discussion. Our interaction lasted more than an hour, covering both the humanities and the sciences." One student wondered how Seneca managed to write a book on comets while facing execution by the Emperor Nero, while "another student," Levy continued, "asked how comet impacts could have affected the origin of life on Earth. When I explained how comets deposited water and a rich assortment of organic compounds when they collided with our planet, a third student made the connection between chemistry and the evolution of amino acids and DNA. During the session the students built a unifying academic force out of the various branches of the arts and sciences. I left the session invigorated." Levy was only one of dozens of eminent lecturers the Honors Program brought to campus, among them novelist John Updike, ethologist Jane Goodall, actor Louis Gossett, religious historian Karen Armstrong, feminist social critic Naomi Wolf, and writer Elie Wiesel.