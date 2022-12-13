Frederick "Shorty" Thompson

1924 - 2022

MURPHYSBORO — Frederick "Shorty" Thompson was born on March 25, 1924 in the small, farming town of Vance, Alabama. Shorty was born to Leonard Lee and Zula May Thompson, the third of four sons.

He is survived by his five children and one half-brother. Children, Brenda Stapel of Murphysboro, IL, Paulette Dupuis of DeSoto, IL, Dianne (J.D) Tremblay of Victoria, TX, Chuck (Gayla) Thompson of Vergennes, IL, and Elaine (John) Lundeberg of Carbondale, IL and half-brother David Thompson of Fort Wayne, IN. Shorty is preceded in death by Flora Lee Thompson, his loving wife of 58 years, his oldest son Freddy Wayne Thompson of Alpine TX, two son-in-laws, Richard Stapel of Murphysboro, IL, and Bob Dupius of DeSoto, IL, three brothers, one half-brother, and his aforementioned parents.

Shorty joined the CCC at the age of 16 before his tenure in the 8th division, 28th infantry of the United States Army. He was a combat veteran of World War II who spent time fighting on the beach and through the hedgerows of Northern France. He retired as a lineman from CIPS after nearly 40 years of service. A devoted husband and avid outdoorsman, Shorty will be remembered most by his family for how he carefully and steadfastly presided over them. He was, in a few words, the Thompson family rock -- the one we all loved. He was a loyal and fierce and humble man who understated his own accomplishments in fact and on principle, who loved to coach softball and hunt birds -- and it is, at present moment, difficult to describe the felt impact Shorty had on the ones closest to him. His history is as long and wide as his legacy is deep and abiding, as evidenced by the three decades of grandchildren he leaves behind: 13 grand, 24 great-grand, and 11 great-great grandkids.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home, 31 Memorial Drive, Murphysboro, IL. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14th at the funeral home with Rick Stapel officiating.

He will be laid to rest at Murdale Gardens of Memory, Murdale Gardens Road, Murphysboro, IL with full military honors provided by the Illinois Honor Guard and the Murphysboro American Legion Post #127.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be accepted at the funeral home.

