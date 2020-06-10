Gail Ann Henard, 73, of Clinton, passed away June 5, 2020, at her family residence in Clinton, IL.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be Friday, June 12, in Calvert Funeral Home in Clinton, with Pastor Nick Blacklidge and Bill Duey officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Clinton.
Memorials may be directed to Clinton Assembly of God Church or the Choices Pregnancy & Health in Charleston, IL.
Gail was born Jan. 19, 1947, in Carbondale, the daughter of Wilbern and Lorene (Ozment) Boatright.
She married David E. Henard Nov. 10, 1968, in Marion.
Survivors include her husband, David E. Henard of Clinton; children, Rachel Gayle (Bill) Duey of Mattoon, Tessa Helen (Brian) Volle of Oreana, and Franklin David (Emily) Henard of Bloomington; grandchildren, Hannah Seay, Audrey Volle, David Volle, Megan Volle, Austin Henard, Lizzy Henard; great-granddaughter, Tensley; and sister, Jan (Bob) Steffy of Mount Vernon.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Gail loved to garden, to read, and to listen to music. She was a stay-at-home mom until her children were older and before working as a counselor and assistant director at Choices Pregnancy and Health in Charleston for 10 years.
She was a member of the Clinton Assembly of God Church. Gail and David had ministered to others by taking two mission trips to Kyrgyzstan and during multiple trips to Juarez, Mexico, where they helped build houses for the poor. They served from a YWAM base near Weston, Colorado, after a missionary training course there. They moved to a house near the base and continued to support other missionaries. Gail completed a TESOL course in Montana so that she could teach English to Kyrgyz youth.
Gail was a devoted wife and mother and she loved people. She was well loved by her husband and family and all those who knew her. Her life was centered on her family, her church family and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She is deeply missed.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
