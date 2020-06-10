Gail Ann Henard

She was a member of the Clinton Assembly of God Church. Gail and David had ministered to others by taking two mission trips to Kyrgyzstan and during multiple trips to Juarez, Mexico, where they helped build houses for the poor. They served from a YWAM base near Weston, Colorado, after a missionary training course there. They moved to a house near the base and continued to support other missionaries. Gail completed a TESOL course in Montana so that she could teach English to Kyrgyz youth.