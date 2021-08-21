Gale B. Mausey
CREAL SPRINGS — Gale B. Mausey, 88, of Creal Springs, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Arnold View Free Will Baptist Church in Creal Springs, with Revs. Ivan Ryan and Adam Brown officiating. Burial with military rites will be at New Salem Cemetery in Creal Springs. Visitation will begin after 5:00 p.m., Monday, August 23, 2021, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to New Salem Cemetery in Creal Springs.
He is the beloved husband of Melba Dean (McGowan) Mausey; father of, Gayla (Dale) Anderson, Vickie (Max) Damron, Brenda (Eric) Shadley, Mike (Sue) Mausey, and Linda (Lee) Boester; dear brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.
