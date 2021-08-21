Gale B. Mausey

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Arnold View Free Will Baptist Church in Creal Springs, with Revs. Ivan Ryan and Adam Brown officiating. Burial with military rites will be at New Salem Cemetery in Creal Springs. Visitation will begin after 5:00 p.m., Monday, August 23, 2021, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, at the church.