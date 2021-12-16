Garland Joseph Tomkins
HERRIN - Garland Joseph Tomkins, 84 of Herrin IL, passed away at the Herrin Hospital December 11, 2021. He was born in Colesburg, IA, to Harold and Alice (Benskin) Tomkins. Garland was married to Shirley (Rincker) Tomkins she survives. He is survived by one daughter, Nanetta and husband John Horton of O'Fallon, IL, two grandchildren
Funeral services will be Friday, December 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Herrin. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. also at the church Rev. Michael Henson will officiate. Burial will be at the Stewardson Cemetery in Stewardson Ill at 2:30 p.m. Memorial can be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Richard Van Natta, Van Natta funeral Home in Herrin.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.