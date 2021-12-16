 Skip to main content
Garland Joseph Tomkins

Garland Joseph Tomkins

HERRIN - Garland Joseph Tomkins, 84 of Herrin IL, passed away at the Herrin Hospital December 11, 2021. He was born in Colesburg, IA, to Harold and Alice (Benskin) Tomkins. Garland was married to Shirley (Rincker) Tomkins she survives. He is survived by one daughter, Nanetta and husband John Horton of O'Fallon, IL, two grandchildren

Funeral services will be Friday, December 17, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church in Herrin. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. also at the church Rev. Michael Henson will officiate. Burial will be at the Stewardson Cemetery in Stewardson Ill at 2:30 p.m. Memorial can be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Richard Van Natta, Van Natta funeral Home in Herrin.

