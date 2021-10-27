Garrett James Barr

June 17, 1993 - Oct. 16, 2021

CARBONDALE — Garrett James Barr, a media marketing expert and life-long resident of Carbondale, IL, passed away unexpectedly in his home over the weekend of Saturday, Oct. 16 2021 at the age of 28.

Garrett was born on June 17, 1993, in Tucson, AZ, to Sally Winters, who, with great love and compassionate intent, handed over his care to Lisa Willoughby and Roland Barr.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Church in Murphysboro, with a visitation beforehand at 9:30 a.m. Father Bob Flannery of St. Francis Xavier Church will be officiating. Burial will follow at Saint Andrew's Cemetery. Arrangements are by Crawshaw Funeral Home.

Garrett was a strong and caring brother, son, and friend to so many.

He is survived by his parents, Lisa Willoughby and Roland Barr; his madre and padre, Sally and Peter Winters; his brothers: Harrison and Weston Barr; and his sisters: Haley, Emma, and Grace Winters, and Jory and Eva Barr.

Memorials may be given to Pregnancy Matters, PO Box 4001, Carbondale, IL, 62902.

The family of Garrett Barr would like to give special thanks to the family friends, community members, and anyone else that has considered, or intends to offer prayers and support during this time of grieving.

To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com