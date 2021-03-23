Gary Birk
Oct. 13, 1963 - Mar. 20, 2021
Gary Birk, 57, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Gary was born October 13, 1963, at St. Mary's Hospital in Cairo, Illinois, to Charles and Shirley Birk.
He grew up on the family farm which was a place of much joy to him.
He graduated Egyptian High School with his many friends of the "Great Class of 1981."
In the spring of 1989, he reconnected with an old school friend, Yvonne Lessar, and one year later they eloped and were married April 16, 1990, at the home of Mr. Eric Wingo in Cape Girardeau.
On January 14, 1992, he welcomed his baby girl, Kara, to the family. A nervous dad, but he did alright and loved and taught her his skills as a Sensi martial artist, Kung Fu through his own dojo "Circle of the Iron Fist."
Gary was a former IDOC correctional officer and was the first group of employees that opened Shawnee Correctional Center. He later transferred to the Federal System as a senior officer at USP Marion.
He is survived by his loving mother, Shirley Birk of Cape Girardeau; his soul mate, Yvonne of thirty years; one daughter, Kara (Scott) Green of St. Louis; one sister, Gena (Raymond) Oxford of McClure, Illinois. His loving nieces and nephews and special great niece and nephew: Sarah and Philip Lessar. He is also survived by his fur baby, Bella Mia. He is also survived by his DOA group friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles; one brother, Charles Birk, Jr. Visitation will be tomorrow from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Ford & Sons, Sprigg Street Chapel.
Funeral Service will be Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sprigg Street Chapel.
Memorial Contributions may be made at St. Francis Care Shelter.
Ford & Sons Funeral Home-Mt. Auburn is in charge of arrangements.
