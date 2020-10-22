MURPHYSBORO — Gary “Damon” McComb, 46, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at home in Murphysboro.

Damon was born Sept. 17, 1974, in Carbondale, the son of Gary and Shirley Thompson McComb.

He was an Operator for Local 318.

Damon was a member of the IUOE Local 318, Marion; Sons of American Legion Post 127, Murphysboro, Carbon Lake Club, Murphysboro, and a former member of VFW Post 7190, Murphysboro.

He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Damon is survived by daughter, Rori Lynn; son, Logan; parents, Gary and Shirley McComb of Murphysboro; grandmother, Mildred “Midge” Thompson of Ava; brother, Jeff McComb of Murphysboro; sister, Leslie (Blake) Mulholland of De Soto; fiancée, Crystal King and her son, Evan; nieces and nephews, Jordin, Emma and Dalton; great-niece and great-nephew, Dresdyn and Myracle; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

There was a special place in Damon's heart for all of his dear friends and for every one of his friends at the American Legion, Carbon Lake and all of his Biker Buddies.

Damon was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Claude Thompson; paternal grandparents, Herbert and Mary McComb; and nephew, Brian.