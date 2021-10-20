 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gary F. Jatho

  • 0

Gary F. Jatho

VERGENNES — Gary F. Jatho, Sr., 80, of Vergennes, passed away at 5:40 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at his residence.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin with Rev. Chester Wisely officiating.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin.

Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Memorial Park at Murphysboro, IL.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Day family asking for FBI help

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News