Gary F. Jatho

VERGENNES — Gary F. Jatho, Sr., 80, of Vergennes, passed away at 5:40 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at his residence.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin with Rev. Chester Wisely officiating.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin.

Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Memorial Park at Murphysboro, IL.

