MARION — Gary Harris, age 77, of Marion, passed away at 5:20 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Integrity Healthcare in Marion.
He was born Dec. 19, 1942, in Dykersburg, Illinois, to Laverne and Eva Marie (Connett) Harris. Gary married Donna DePuy on Jan. 5, 1962. They shared 58 years of marriage. He had worked for Darling International as a truck driver for more than 25 years.
Gary is survived by his wife, Donna Harris of Marion; siblings, Mike (Sharon) Harris of Marion, Pam (R.D.) Starrick of Marion and Phyllis (Melvin) Pressley of Marion; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Sharon and Jean.
Private services for Gary Harris will be at Crain Funeral Home Egyptian Chapel in Energy, Illinois, with Rev. Jim Cooper officiating. Inurnment will follow in Egyptian Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Crain Funeral Home Egyptian Chapel in Energy is in charge of arrangements.
To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.crainsonline.com.
