Gary Lee Patrick, age 85, of rural Goreville, IL, passed away peacefully at 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in the Veteran's Community Living Center, a part of the Veteran's Administration Hospital of Marion, IL.

The visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Busby Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, located at 7715 State Route 37, Goreville, IL.

Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 3 p.m. with Pastor Darren Clark and Pastor Kevin McNeely presiding.

Masonic rites will begin the service being accorded by members of Saline Masonic Lodge No. AF & AM of Goreville, IL.

Interment will follow in Friendship Cemetery located west of Goreville, IL.

Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by members of Marion V.F.W. Heyde Pillow Post No. 1301 Funeral Honors Detail and members of the United States Air Force Funeral Honors Detail.

For those prefer, the family has requested memorial contributions be made payable to "Veteran's Community Living Center", a part of the Marion Veteran's Hospital. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the church or may be mailed c/o Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court St., Marion, IL, 62959.

