Gary Phillips

Nov. 20, 1955 - Aug. 13, 2023

ANNA, IL – Gary Phillips, age 67 of Anna, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:01 p.m. at his residence.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 from 5 until 8 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 from 10 until 11 a.m. at Crain Funeral Home in Anna.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Crain Funeral Home in Anna.

Interment will follow the funeral service at 3 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Flora, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Crain Funeral Home, Anna, Illinois is in charge of funeral arrangements.