Gary Ronald Moutardier

July 25, 1942 - Mar. 2, 2023

MONTEVALLO, AL – Gary Ronald Moutardier, 80, passed from this life into God's arms on March 2, 2023.

Ron was born to Carlos and Marie Moutardier in Bee Springs, Kentucky on July 25, 1942. He worked his way through college at Western Kentucky University. While at WKU, he met his wife of 55 years, Sara Jane (Sally) Elliott. Together they raised two sons, Philip Andrew and Richard Todd.

In 1976, Ron and his good friend Mike Diamond established MIKRON Data Systems which was a successful software company that served many small businesses throughout southern Illinois.

Ron loved serving his church, the Lions Club, Junior sports, and other community endeavors. He enjoyed trout fishing, gardening, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR and SIU Athletics.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Lanny Ray. He is survived by his wife; two sons; three grandchildren: Taylor, Aiden, and Addie; and eight brothers and sisters: Francile Rogers (Joe), Madolyn Heller (Steven), Rosilie Howard (Ron), Marcelle Myers (Donny), Ann Moutardier, Jerry (Judy), Mark, and Marty (Barbara); numerous nieces and nephews and many cherished friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 17th Street Bar-B-Q in Murphysboro, IL on May 6, 2023 at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cobden Lions Club.