Gary Stephen Ramsey
Gary Stephen Ramsey

Gary Stephen Ramsey

Ramsey

MULKEYTOWN — Gary Stephen Ramsey, 64, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at his home.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, in Mulkeytown Cemetery in Mulkeytown, with Brother Larry Cook officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher and from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Siteman Cancer Center and will be accepted at the funeral home.

For a full obituary, visit www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

