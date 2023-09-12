Gary Wayne Vaughn

Oct. 29, 1953 - Sept. 3, 2023

PARIS, TN – Gary Wayne Vaughn, 69, of Paris, TN, passed away on Sept. 3, 2023. He was born on Oct. 29, 1953, in Murphysboro, IL to the late Herbert Wanson Vaughn and Opal Marie (Huppert) Vaughn Farley.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Donna Vaughn of Paris, TN, his daughter, Chynna Vaughn of Las Vegas, NV, and his sister, Marilyn Rainey (Lloyd) of DeSoto, MO. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and his two sons, Benjamin Jacob "BJ" Vaughn and Christopher "Chris" Vaughn.

Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, TN will conduct cremation rights and a celebration of life for Gary Vaughn will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit ridgewayfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.