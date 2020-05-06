CAMBRIA — Gary Wayne Wright, 67, lost his battle with cancer at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home in Cambria.
Gary was born July 25, 1952, in Carbondale to Joe and Nellie (Wilson) Wright.
He married Lynette (Switzer) on April 6, 1971, in Murphysboro. She survives.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, Lynette; son, Joe and Michelle White of Johnston City; daughter, Laurie Lentz of Cambria; two granddaughters, Kimbra Lentz and David Mendoza of Johnston City, and Cheyenne Childers and Tieler Baltzell of Murphysboro; grandson, Garrett Lentz, and Teresa Evans of Cambria; five great-grandchildren, Alexis, Ellyanna, and Bentley Lentz, Niko Mendoza and Jacob Baltzell; sister, Janet (Wright) and Danny Walker of Makanda; brother, Larry Wright of Carbondale; sister-in-law, Sandy Wright of Weatherford, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jerry Wright; and a sister, Beverly (Wright) Parum.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to help with medical bills. These may be sent in care of Meredith Funeral Home.
Private family graveside services will be conducted at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Goreville.
Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.
To leave a story or memory of Gary, visit www.meredithfh.com.
