Gavin Keith Ward
MURPHYSBORO - Gavin Keith Ward was born at 6:06 A.M Sunday, January 31, 2021, to Kelsie LeAnn Smith and Keith Alan Ward. He lived for forty minutes.
He is survived by mom, Kelsie LeAnn Smith; dad, Keith Alan Ward; one brother, Ryder Alan Ward; great grandma, Claudia Graff of Murphysboro; great grandpa Ted (Alice) Murphy of Murphysboro; great grandma Susanne Ward of Murphysboro; great grandparents, Steven (Jennifer) Ward of Herrin; grandmothers: Marcy Thomas of Murphysboro and her companion Tammi Wolf of Vergennes; grandparents, Norman (Jamie) Smith Jr. of Makanda; great gramma Hazle Johnson; and numerous anuts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandma Jane Marie Roseberry; great grandpa, William Ward; great grandma, Linda G. Murphy; great grandpa, Donald Thomas Sr.; great grandma, Margret Russell; and great great grandpa, Norman Smith Sr.
Private services for family. For more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.
