BENTON — On Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, Gene Andrew Mitchell, 77, passed from this life to his heavenly home to be with the Lord he loved and served.

Gene was born May 13, 1943, in West Frankfort, May 13, 1943, to Gene and Gladys Mitchell.

He married his high school sweetheart, Juanita Farmer, on Sept. 3, 1961.

He is survived by his loving wife, Juanita; and his three loving children and their spouses, Lisa (Mike) Manis, Stephanie (Jeff) Moake, and Gene (Kendra) Mitchell II. His grandchildren, also surviving, are Michael (Heather) Manis, Nicole (Michael) Strickler, Brandon (Katherine) Moake, Jared (Mikayla) Moake, Abigail Mitchell, and Christian Mitchell. His seven precious great- grandchildren, Hunter, Joshua, Benjamin, Sam, Will, Millie, and Warren were a joy to his heart. Also surviving is his dear brother, Scott Mitchell.

A visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at New Life Church of God in Benton. The funeral will follow the visitation at 2 p.m., with Pastor Rod Joplin officiating. Burial will be at Masonic Oddfellow Cemetery in Benton, Illinois, with military rites conducted by the Benton American Legion and VFW Posts.

Special thanks to friends and family for the prayers and kindness.

For more information or to send online condolences, visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com.

