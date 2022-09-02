Gene Ottesen
CARBONDALE – Gene Ottesen, age 92 of Carbondale, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
Arrangements were private with Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.
To view the full obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.
