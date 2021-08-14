Genell Davis

BENTON, IL — Genell Davis, age 89, of Benton, IL, former lifelong resident of West Frankfort, IL, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at 4:17 a.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021, in Franklin Hospital of Benton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stone Funeral Home, 1201 East Poplar Street, West Frankfort, IL.

The time of visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the funeral home.

Following the time of visitation, the funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Lance Leeds presiding.

Interment will follow near her mother in Denning Cemetery of West Frankfort, IL.

The family has requested for those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to: "American Cancer Society" and mailed in care of Stone Funeral Home, 1201 East Poplar St., West Frankfort, IL 62896. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

If you are planning on attending the visitation or service, it is recommended you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.