Genevieve J. Tindall

April 25, 1934 - May 22, 2023

CARBONDALE - Genevieve Joan Tindall (nee Petrowske), 89, of Carbondale, Illinois, passed peacefully from this life into the next on May 22, 2023 with family by her side.

Genevieve lived most of her life in Chester, Illinois where she was born, raised and eventually returned with her husband, Jerry.

Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Tindall, mother Florence Petrowske, father Herman Petrowske, stepmother Katheryn Petrowske, brothers Delmer and Roger (Ruth) Petrowske, infant granddaughter Megan Tindall, and nephew Brian Petrowske.

She is survived by her daughter Kathy (Bob) Poole, son Terry (Carol) Tindall; grandchildren Mandy Tindall, Joshua (Peggy) Tindall, Lindsey (Rick) Kleinschmidt and Lauren (David) Clough; nieces Mary Jo (Dave) Versemann, Donna Eggemeyer, and Nancy (Mitch) Eggemeyer, and nine great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made in Genevieve's name to the Randolph County Humane Society or St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, IL.

