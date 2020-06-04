George A. Brown
George A. Brown

HERRIN — George A. Brown, 96, of Herrin, passed away at 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Herrin Hospital.

George's wishes were to be cremated and no services are being held.

