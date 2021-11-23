George Ciganovich

June 7, 1925 - Nov. 21, 2021

DU QUOIN — George Ciganovich, 96, of Du Quoin, passed away on November 21, 2021, at the Du Quoin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Du Quoin, IL. George Ciganovich was born June 7, 1925, to Olga (Bigalic) and Joseph Ciganovich, Valier, IL.

On November 28, 1959, he married Patricia Bourey of Dowell, IL, at the Sacred Heart Rectory, Du Quoin, IL.

Surviving George are his wife of 62 years, Patricia, daughter, Renee (Randy) Mitchell of Collinsville, IL, son, George David (Cindy) Ciganovich of Murphysboro, IL.; Grandchildren: Alexa Mitchell of St. Louis, MO, Ty Mitchell of Denver, CO, Bria Ciganovich of Chicago, IL, and Arie Ciganovich of Champaign, IL. Sisters-in-law: Judy (John) Malinski, Pinckneyville, IL, Nancy Adams, St. Louis, MO, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were parents, Joseph and Olga Ciganovich; brother, Dan and Stella Ciganovich; sister, Mary and Louis Calvetti; in-laws: Matt and Ann Bourey and brother-in-law, Arthur Adams. After his parents passing, George was raised by Mrs. John Kelley.

George was the former owner of Croessmann Wholesale in Du Quoin, IL, serving businesses in Southern Illinois for over 70 years. George was a decorated veteran of World War II, serving as a sergeant in the 83rd infantry from 1943 – 1945. He received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart while serving in the Battle of the Bulge. In 2017, George and his son David, participated in the Honor Flight to Washington DC which was a cherished adventure for George.

George was a member of the Du Quoin Elks, American Legion Post 647, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

George loved his family. His favorite pastimes were playing golf, watching baseball, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Du Quoin with Fr. Carl Schrage officiating.

Friends may call from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the church.

Please use social distancing guidelines. Everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask.

Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Du Quoin V.F.W. and American Legion and the Army National Guard.

Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery at Du Quoin.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in George's name to the Veteran's Honor Flight of Southern Illinois or Sacred Heart Catholic Church and memorials will be accepted at the funeral home.

Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin is in charge of arrangements.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.