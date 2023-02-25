April 20, 1943 - Feb. 10, 2023

Co-Founder of Codman Academy, Dorchester

George Brackett, 79, of Boston, MA, passed away Feb. 10, 2023, surrounded by family in Boston, MA after a long journey with Alzheimer's and depression. With a life that spanned Carbondale, IL, Berkeley, CA, Lincoln, NE, and Metro Boston, George was known not only for his keen interest in science, education, and technology, but also his unending curiosity and awe towards living and made things; a beautiful baritone voice; a knack for storytelling and dramatic performance; a love of sail and the open sea; and a commitment to equity and shared responsibility in all arenas.

With degrees from CalTech and UC Berkeley, and a teaching position at Harvard Graduate School of Education, he distinguished himself by taking the less-traveled path. Whether as a male feminist, a self-taught programmer of award-winning educational software, or a co-founder of the nation's first urban charter school within a community health center, George sought connections, innovations and opportunities where few others saw them. He always aimed to stretch the minds and improve the lives of those who came into his orbit. He led with love and an astute and giving heart.

Despite a lifelong struggle with depression and nine-year journey into dementia, he was always a loving and accessible husband, father, grandfather, friend, mentor, and teacher. He is survived by his loving wife, Prilla Smith Brackett; children, Ethan (Dave Demerjian) and Matt (Karley Ausiello) of Boston, MA; grandchildren: Yandel, Petra, Marley, and Elowen; two brothers: Lee (Bonnie) and Denis; as well as beloved cousins, nephews and dear friends.

Services will be held privately this spring. Memorial donations can be made in George's name to Codman Academy at https://www.codmanacademy.org/