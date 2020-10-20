George David Patrick died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Mercy Hospital in Janesville, Wisconsin, following a brief illness. His wife and daughter-in-law were at his side.

He was born Jan. 10, 1943, to the late Robert Leon Patrick and the late Elizabeth "Betty" Thetford Patrick McKown.

Dave married Karyn Turner on June 14, 1963, in Carterville.

He graduated from Carterville High School in 1961. He attended and graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale in 1965.

Dave taught Middle School in Momence, from 1965 through 1968. He taught Middle School in Edgerton, Wisconsin from 1968 to 2000. Dave was the Middle School Athletic Director and coached various sports including boys' and girls' basketball, football, track and field events.

Dave was an avid trout fisherman, and grouse, and quail hunter. He loved his hunting dogs. He also tied his fishing flies. He was a lifetime fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.