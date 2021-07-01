 Skip to main content
MURPHYSBORO - George E. Fenwick, 78, of Murphysboro, passed away at 10:10 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at Manor Court in Carbondale, Illinois.

There will be a private family service held with Father Bob Flannery officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made for memorial masses or for St. Andrew School, and may be left at the Parrish House, the school or Pettett Funeral Home.

For more information, please visit www.pettettfuneralhome.com.

