For 35 years Eddie worked as an x-ray/nuclear medicine technician at the former Marion Memorial Hospital and later at Heartland Regional Medical Center, until retiring in 2018.

Eddie was a good-hearted man, remembered for his merry laugh, penchant for friendly debate, and laid back, easygoing nature. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and loved traveling to watch them play. Eddie and his wife, Joanna, enjoyed spending time together horseback riding. Eddie was an explorer at heart and loved tracking down special places to eat wherever he and Joanna traveled. He and his son Kyle enjoyed watching and discussing classic films, as well as taking frequent trips to the cinema.

An in-person memorial service honoring the life of George Edward Clymore is tentatively planned for Spring 2021, or when it is again safe for family and friends to gather. The date, time and place of the service will be announced.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, Regional Office, 2141 W. White Oaks Drive, Suite A., Springfield, IL 62704 or to the Marion Memorial Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 1815, Marion, IL 62959. The foundation awards scholarships and loans to southern Illinois medical students who are pursuing or furthering their medical training.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

To share a memory of Eddie or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, visit www.baileyfh.com.