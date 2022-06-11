George "Gene" Eugene Earl

1934 - 2022

OCALA, FL — At age 87 after "one HELLUVA run," Gene sank his last putt on January 14, 2022, in Ocala, FL.

Gene is survived by his children: David Earl and Dana Earl (Ron Gore); sisters: Patricia Smith and Joy Roth; brother John Earl; sisters in law: Anita Earl and Carol North Hampton; grandchildren: Jenna (Brandon) Rudder, Jaime (Jon) Henigman, Jackson Earl and Eric Meza; great-grandchildren: Holly Rudder, Rowan Rudder, and Sage Henigman; as well as 11 nieces and nephews. Also surviving is Sherrill Ferrera, a childhood friend having been side by side with Gene the last 10 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Faye Earl, his wife Alyce Marlene (North), and brothers Carl Earl and infant David Earl.

Gene was born in the coal community of Zeigler, IL, in 1934. He graduated from Zeigler HS in 1952, and enlisted in the US Navy serving until 1954. Gene and Marlene married December 22, 1956, and enjoyed a loving, supportive, and active marriage for 52 years. Gene earned a BS Social Studies '59 and M.Ed. '61, both at SIU-Carbondale. Gene began his teaching/coaching career in Bridgeport and Sesser, IL and in 1964 took a position at Niles West HS in Skokie IL until his retirement in '90. After that, Gene travelled and played A LOT of golf.

Gene is an IHSA Coaches Hall of Fame inductee, was a Country music fan, and had great enthusiasm for College Women/Men Basketball, College Football, and of course Pro Golf.

A Memorial Service/Celebration of Life are scheduled for June 18, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Fox Run Golf Course 333 Plum Grove Road, Elk Grove Village, IL, 60007 (additional parking across street). Service at 6:00 p.m. Officiant Pastor Paul Giersz. Light refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or St Jude's Children's Hospital. "Gang, it's great to be a winner!"