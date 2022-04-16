George Henry Kunce

June 27, 1929 - April 14, 2022

GALLATION, TN — George Henry Kunce, 92, of Gallatin, TN, and formerly of Herrin, IL, passed away on April 14, 2022, at NHC Place Sumner. George was born June 27, 1929, in Sand Ridge, IL, to James N. and Lillian Manken Kunce.

He graduated from Grand Tower High School and attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, where he received a bachelor's and a master's degree in secondary education. He served in the United States Navy from 1948 to 1952.

George married Juanita Rushing Kunce on Aug. 8, 1953, and they have two sons: Keith (Rozann) of Eustis, FL, and Kevin (Teena) of Gallatin, TN. They have seven grandchildren: Rhiannon (Cole) Griffith Connell, Kendice Kunce, Bianca Kunce, Logan Kunce, Kennan Kunce, Kerra (Josh Willhite), and Kamron (Erin) Kunce. They also have twelve great-grandchildren.

George taught Industrial Arts one year in Champaign, IL, and later taught Industrial Arts at Herrin High School in Herrin, IL, for 24-years. Other places of employment include Universal Match in Marion, IL, American Magnetics in Carterville, IL, and the Sollami Company in Herrin, IL, until this retirement in 1990.

George surrendered his life to Jesus at age 9, and always belonged to a Southern Baptist Church wherever he lived. He was a member of First Baptist Church Herrin for 52-years. He taught Sunday school over 50-years and served as a deacon for many years. George and Juanita moved to Gallatin, TN, in 2008 where they joined First Baptist Church Hendersonville.

George enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling, and meeting regularly with a special group of men for Monday morning breakfast in Gallatin, TN, as long as he was able.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: James H. and Larry L.; as well as two brothers who died in infancy.

A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, April 19, at 11 a.m. in the chapel at First Baptist Church Hendersonville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorial gifts may be given to: First Baptist Church, 106 Bluegrass Commons Blvd., Hendersonville, TN, or First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 309, Herrin, IL, 62948.

Crestview Funeral, Memory Gardens, and Cremation Center are in charge of arrangements. 1623 Highway 109 N Gallatin TN 37066. www.crestviewfh.com.