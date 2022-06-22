George Houstoun Waring IV

1939 - 2022

CARBONDALE — George Houstoun Waring, IV, 82, passed away on Father's Day, Sunday, June 19, 2022 at his home.

He was born in July 1939 in Denver, CO to George Houstoun and Irene (Fender) Waring, III. He married AnnMeredith in December 1962 and she survives.

George served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He received his PhD in Animal Behavior and Zoology from Colorado State University in 1966 and an MA in Biology from the University of Colorado in 1964. He was a Professor, Field Research Zoologist, and Ethologist at SIU Carbondale from 1966-2006. George was a visiting professor for the University of Munich in West Germany from 1972-1973, and the Director, Research Program, of the Marine Mammal Commission in Washington DC from 1974-1976.

Throughout his lifetime, George received numerous awards and was a member of quite a few professional and community organizations. He hosted each of the grandchildren for special Papa and Mima time, traveled to every family gathering and wedding with a camera in hand, was an avid bird watcher, and he loved to travel the world with AnnMeredith in search of various habitats to observe.

George was a loved professor with a reputation for communicating clearly in the classroom as well as in the field. He loved the praise of scientific leaders and organizations, but his children delighted in the expanded “family” he and AnnMeredith brought in by inviting students and many others to the house for meals and fellowship.

Survivors include his wife, AnnMeredith Waring of Carbondale; daughter, Sari (Dale) of Kalamazoo, MI; son, Houstoun (Tami) of Montgomery, AL; daughter, Heidi (Joe) of Carterville; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his sister, Sally (Harvey) Atchison of Littleton, CO; brother, Jim (Malia) Waring of Maui, HI and sister in law, Karin Camilli of Maui, HI.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Carbondale with Pastor Jay Holden officiating. Military honors will take place at the church immediately following the service.

Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service at the church, then a time of refreshments and fellowship after the service.

Memorials may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church/700 South University Ave., Carbondale, IL 62901; The Nature Conservancy/4245 North Fairfax Drive, Suite 100/Arlington, VA 22203; or Hospice of Southern Illinois/204 Halfway Road, Marion, IL 62959.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Funeral Home Egyptian Chapel in Energy.

To view the obituary and/or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.crainsonline.com.