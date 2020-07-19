× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORIENT — George Iubelt, 96, son of Arthur (Juby) and Irene Iubelt of Orient, whom preceded him in death, died July 15, 2020.

His wife, B.J. Coleman Iubelt, also preceded him in death.

He was also preceded in death by two great-grandchildren, Tyler Iubelt and Sidney Iubelt.

He is survived by daughter, Lou Ellen Nelson of Kansas City, Missouri; sons, Albert Iubelt of McLeansboro, and Stephen Iubelt of Paducah, Kentucky; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

George was a World War II veteran. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1942 and was discharged in 1945.

George began his coaching and teaching career at Galatia High School in 1949 and then took a coaching job at West Frankfort High School in 1951. In 1959, he left the high school ranks and accepted a coaching position at Southern Illinois University, his undergraduate Alma Mater. He always had the ambition to bring to Southern Illinois and to the people he loved the quality of basketball that you had to travel to major athletic institutions to enjoy. George retired from SIU in 1989.

He was a member of the Christian Church in Reidland, Kentucky.