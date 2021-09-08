George Leroy Everingham, Jr.

Over the next several years George worked as Director of Code Enforcement for the City of Carbondale, Executive Director of the Egyptian Area Agency on Aging, and Coordinator for the Southern Seven Housing Rehab Program. He was the Democratic Precinct Committeeman for over a decade and elected Carbondale Township Assessor from 1990-2004. He later started his own business doing something he enjoyed, Eagle Home Inspections.

In the same way Gorge committed his professional life to helping others, he also worked to make the world a better place by offering jobs to people who were down on their luck and needed work. He lived that commitment out in his faith, as well. A member of First United Methodist Church for over 50 years, George served on various committees and mission projects including the Commission on Religion and Race, Spirit of Christmas, driving the church van on Sunday mornings and ushering.

George joined the Kiwanis Club of Carbondale in 1975 and held several positions including Past President and Board of Directors. As a Kiwanian he was exceptionally proud of the Club's efforts to raise funds for international, U.S and local service projects benefiting the children of the world. His house was always full of cases of Kiwanis peanuts and stacks of tickets for the Club's pancake breakfasts.