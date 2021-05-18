George Michael "Mickey" Oros

MARION - George Michael "Mickey" Oros, age 82, of Marion, IL, formerly of the Pulaski County, IL area, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Frances; his two sons Nicholas and Carl, and Carl's wife Kathy; his Aunt Elaine Zefron; and numerous cousins. His parents, and a sister, Diann, preceded him in death.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion, IL.

The visitation will be on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family requests for those who prefer, memorial contributions be made to "The National Kidney Foundation." Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL, 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

For complete obituary information or to leave an online condolence of memory, please visit our website at wilsonmcreynolds.com.

For additional information, please call the funeral home at 618-993-2131.