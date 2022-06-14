 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
George Michael "Mike" Lucas

May 23, 1952 - June 8, 2022

CARBONDALE — George Michael "Mike" Lucas, 70, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

Mike was born May 23, 1952, in Carrier Mills, the son of the late George Lucas Jr. and Iona Nadine (Flatt) Lucas.

He received primary and secondary education in the public school in Carmi. He had such a love for music, playing the trumpet, and went on to the guitar and the pedal steel guitar. He took this love and played in many bands in his life. Mike also had a flare for technology and learned to do a lot of exciting things with this knowledge in his life.

Mike is survived by his brother, Brian Lucas of Tennessee; and a cousin, Karen Heise of Glen Ellyn, Illinois.

He is preceded in death by his parents: George and Nadine Lucas.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home in Carbondale. Services will be at 1 p.m. with interment at Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale.

Walker Funeral Home of Carbondale entrusted with arrangements.

